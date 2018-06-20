ཨ་མ་ཟོན་ལ་ཕུལ་བའི་བོད་རྒྱ་དབྱིན་གསུམ་གྱི་ངོ་རྒོལ་ཞུ་ཡིག

ཐའེ་ཝན་རྒྱལ་སྤྱིའི་བོད་བརྒྱུད་ནང་བསྟན་ཞིབ་འཇུག་ཚོགས་པའི་གཞེན་སྐུལ།

འཕྲིན་ཡིག་འདི་ཉིད་ཨ་མ་ཟོན་འགན་འཛིན་གྱི་མཚན་ཐོག་ཏུ་ཕུལ་ཟིན་པར་མ་ཟད། རྒྱལ་སྤྱིའི་རྒྱུད་ལམ་དང་ནང་པའི་སྒྲིག་འཛུགས་དག་ལའང་ཕུལ་ཟིན་པས་ཁྲིམས་མཐུན་ལུགས་མཐུན་ངང་ནས་དད་མོས་དང་རིག་གཞུང་གི་རིན་ཐང་སྲུང་སྐྱོབ་བྱེད་པ་ནི་ཁྲིམས་ཀྱི་འགན་ལེན་ཡོད་པའི་འོས་འགན་དང་ཐོབ་ཐང་ཡིན་པས་ནང་པ་དང་ནང་པའི་རིག་གཞུང་ལ་ཞ་ཞེན་ཡོད་མཁན་ཚང་མས་མུ་མཐུད་རྒྱུད་འགོད་དང་ཐུགས་སྣང་གནང་གལ།

劝请：此封信已向亚马逊上级单位提交，同時已分享給国际媒体和主要佛教组织和佛教组织。以合法方式表达诉求能保护传统文化尊严，赢得尊重是一个文明社会该有的基本保障原则，也是大家的共同的责任，请您多分享转发，谢谢关注 ）

ཨ་མ་ཟོན་(Amazon)སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་གི་འགན་འཛིན་ལ་སྤྲིངས་པའི་ཡི་གེ།

ངེད་ཅག་གིས་འདིར། ཐའེ་ཝན་རྒྱལ་སྤྱིའི་བོད་བརྒྱུད་ནང་བསྟན་ཞིབ་འཇུག་ཚོགས་པས་མཚོན་པའི་ཐའེ་ཝན་གྱི་བོད་བརྒྱུད་ནང་བསྟན་རྗེས་འཇུག་དག་གི་ཚབ་ཞུས་ནས་ཁྱེད་སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་ལ་གལ་ཆེན་དོན་ཆེན་གྱིས་དོ་ཁུར་བྱེད་བཞིན་ཡོད།

ཤེས་གསལ་ལྟར། ཉེ་ཆར་དེ་གའི་སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་དང་འབྲེལ་བའི་ཐོག་ནས་དྲ་ཐོག་ཏུ་ནང་པའི་ལྷ་མང་པོ་ཞིག་བུད་མེད་ཀྱི་གསང་དོར་དང་། ནུ་ཁེབས། ལྷམ། ས་གདན་་སོགས་སུ་དཔར་ནས་འགྲེམ་སྤེལ་གྱི་བྱ་སྤྱོད་ཅིག་བྱུང་ཡོད་ལ། དེ་ནི་སྒྱུ་རྩལ་དང་མཛེས་ཆོས་ཀྱི་ཁྱབ་ཁོངས་ལས་བརྒལ་ནས་ཐད་ཀར་ནང་ཆོས་ཀྱི་དད་མོས་ལ་རྩི་བཀུར་མ་བྱས་པ་ཞིག་དང་། ཁྱེད་སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་གི་ངོས་ནས་ཀྱང་ཕན་ལས་གནོད་པ་ཆེ་བའི་ནོར་འཁྲུལ་གྱི་བྱ་སྤྱོད་ཅིག་ཏུ་ངོས་འཛིན་གྱིས་ངོས་ལེན་མེད་པའི་རྣམ་འགྱུར་སྟོན་གྱི་ཡོད།

གནས་ཚུལ་དེ་བྱུང་རྗེས་དྲ་ཐོག་གི་གཞི་རྒྱ་ཆེའི་ངོ་རྒོལ་ལ་རྟེན་ནས་ཐོན་རྫས་ཁག་ཅིག་ཕྱིར་འཐེན་བྱས་འདུག་ན་ཡང་། ད་དུང་ཁག་ཅིག་རང་འཇགས་ཉོ་ཚོང་བྱེད་བཞིན་པ་འདིས་རྒྱ་ཆེ་བའི་དད་ལྡན་དག་གི་ངོ་རྒོལ་དང་རེ་བ་སྣང་མེད་དུ་བཏང་བ་གསལ་པོ་ཆགས་ཡོད་པས་འདི་ལ་བོད་བརྒྱུད་ནང་བསྟན་ཙམ་མིན་པར་རྒྱ་ཆེ་བའི་ནང་པའི་རྗེས་འཇུག་པ་ཡོངས་ནས་མུ་མཐུད་ཚད་མཐོའི་དོ་སྣང་བྱེད་བཞིན་ཡོད། དེས་ན་ང་ཚོའི་རེ་བ་ལ། འབྲེལ་ཡོད་ཚོང་རྫས་ཡོངས་རྫོགས་འགྲེམས་འཚོང་མཚམས་འཇོག་དང་འབྲེལ་གཞུང་འབྲེལ་གྱི་ཐོག་ནས་དགོངས་དག་ཞུ་དགོས།

ཚོང་ལས་ཀྱི་ངོས་ནས་བསམ་ན་ཡང་། ཚོང་ལས་ཀྱི་ཐོན་རྫས་ག་འདྲ་ཞིག་ཡིན་ཡང་། དེ་ནི་རྒྱ་ཆེའི་མང་ཚོགས་ཀྱི་དད་མོས་དང་ཁ་གཏད་ཆགས་པ་དང་། བསམ་བཞིན་གདོང་ཐུག་ཡོང་སྲིད་པ་ཞིག་གི་ཐོག་ནས་བྱེད་རིན་ཡོད་པ་ཞིག་གཏན་ནས་མ་རེད། ཁེ་ལས་ག་འདྲ་ཞིག་ཡིན་ཡང་ཆོས་ལུགས་དང་ཁ་གཏད་ཆགས་པ་ཡིན་ན་དེ་ནི་ཁེ་ལས་ཀྱི་དམིགས་ཡུལ་དང་རྦད་དེ་མི་འཚམ་པ་ཡིན། ནང་ཆོས་ནི་འཛམ་གླིང་གི་ཆོས་ལུགས་ཆེན་པོ་གསུམ་གྱི་གྲས་ཡིན་ཞིང་། བརྒྱུད་པ་མི་འདྲ་བ་ཡོད་མིན་ལ་མ་ལྟོས་པར་ཚང་མ་སངས་རྒྱས་ཀྱི་རྗེས་འཇུག་གཅིག་པ་རེད། སའི་གོ་ལའི་མི་གྲངས་དུང་ཕྱུར་ལྔ་ལྷག་གི་དད་གུས་བྱེད་པར་མ་ཟད། ནང་པ་དངོས་སུ་མིན་ན་ཡང་། ཨེ་ཤ་ཡའི་ནང་དུ་མི་གྲངས་དུང་ཕྱུར་བཅུ་ལྷག་གིས་ཀྱང་ནང་ཆོས་ཀྱི་རིག་གནས་འདི་ལ་དམིགས་བསལ་གོང་བཀུར་ཞུ་བཞིན་ཡོད། དེས་ན་ཁྱེད་ཚོས་དེ་འདྲའི་གཞི་རྒྱ་ཆེ་བའི་ཁྲོམ་ར་ཆེན་པོ་ཞིག་ལ་ཕོག་ཐུག་འགྲོ་གཞིའི་ལས་ཀ་ཚབས་ཆེན་འདི་འདྲ་ཞིག་བྱེད་པའི་རྒྱུ་མཚན་ནི་ང་ཚོས་རྟོགས་ཐབས་བྲལ་བ་ཞིག་རེད།

སའི་གོ་ལའི་ཐོག་གི་མི་གྲངས་བརྒྱ་ཆ་བདུན་ཅུ་ཆོས་ལུགས་ལ་དད་པ་བྱེད་མཁན་ཡིན་ཞིང་། ཆོས་དད་རང་མོས་ནི་འགྲོ་བ་མིའི་ཐོབ་ཐང་གི་གཞི་རྩ་ཡིན་ལ། ཆོས་དད་རང་མོས་ཀྱི་གོ་དོན་ཡང་མཐར་གཏུགས་ན་གཞན་གྱི་དད་མོས་ལ་རྩི་བཀུར་བྱེད་པ་དེ་རེད། ཆོས་ལུགས་ལ་རྩི་བཀུར་བྱེད་པ་ནི་སྐྱེས་བུ་སྒེར་གྱི་མི་སྤུས་ཀྱི་ཚད་གཞི་གལ་ཆེ་ཤོས་ཡིན་པ་བཞིན། ཁེ་ལས་པ་དག་གིས་ཀྱང་དོན་འདི་ལ་རྩི་བཀུར་དང་ངོས་ཟིན་དགོས་ངེས་རེད། དེ་ཙམ་མ་ཟད་། ཁྱེད་སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་གི་ཚོང་མགྲོན་དང་རྒྱབ་སྐྱོར་བ་དག་གི་ནང་དུ་ཡང་ནང་པའི་རྗེས་འཇུག་མང་པོ་ཞིག་ཡོད་ངེས་པའི་ཡིད་ཆེས་བྱེད་ཆོག་ལ། དེ་དག་གི་སེམས་ཀྱི་ཚོར་བ་དང་དད་མོས་ལ་རྩི་བཀུར་དགོས་པ་ནི་དེ་བས་ཀྱང་ཁྱེད་ཅག་གི་ལས་དོན་གཙོ་བོ་ཞིག་མ་ཡིན་ནམ།

སྐབས་འགར། དར་སོ་ཆེ་བའི་ཇུས་འགོད་དང་གསར་གཏོད་གང་ཞིག་སྲོལ་རྒྱུན་གྱི་རིན་ཐང་དང་གདོང་ཐུག་འབྱུང་བ་ནི་གཡོལ་ཐབས་མེད་པ་ཞིག་ཡིན་ལ། དེ་འདྲ་དེ་གསར་གཏོད་པས་བསམ་བཞིན་སྲོལ་རྒྱུན་དང་ཆོས་དད་ལ་རྩིས་མེད་བྱས་པ་མིན་ལས་ཆེ་ན་ཡང་། ནམ་ཞིག་དེའི་མཇུག་འབྲས་ཀྱིས་དད་ལྡན་མང་ཚོགས་ཀྱི་སེམས་ལ་ཕོག་ཐུག་བཏང་ཟིན་པ་ཡིན་ན། སྐབས་དེ་ནས་མི་སྒེར་གྱི་གསར་སྤེལ་བྱ་བཞག་གི་ཁེ་དབང་སྲུང་སྐྱོབ་ཀྱི་ཁྱབ་ཁོངས་ལས་བརྒལ་ཟིན་པ་ཡིན་པས་དེའི་ཚེ་དེ་ལྟ་བུའི་ཐོན་དངོས་དེ་ཉིད་དེ་མ་ཐག་ཏུ་ཕྱིར་འཐེན་བྱ་རྒྱུ་ནི་གདམ་ཀ་མེད་པའི་གདམ་ཀ་ཞིག་རེད། ཚོང་ལས་ཀྱི་དམིགས་ཡུལ་ཉི་ཚེ་བས་གཞན་གྱི་དད་མོས་ལ་རྩིས་མེད་གཏོང་བ་ནི་དེ་བས་ཀྱང་སུས་ཀྱང་དང་ལེན་བྱ་ཐབས་བྲལ་བ་ཞིག་ཡིན་པ་རེད།

མདོར་ན། ཐེངས་འདིའི་ཁྱེད་ཅག་གི་བྱེད་སྟངས་ལ་ང་ཚོའི་ངོས་ནས་ངོས་ལེན་རྩ་བ་ནས་བྱ་ཐབས་མེད་པ་མ་ཟད། རེ་བ་གཅིག་རང་ཡོད་པ་ནི་གོང་ཞུས་ལྟར། ཚོང་རྫས་དེ་དག་ཕྱིར་འཐེན་དང་འབྲེལ་ཐད་ཀར་ཡོངས་ཁྱབ་ཀྱི་ཐོག་ནས་དགོངས་དག་ཐུགས་བདེན་ཞུ་རྒྱུ་དེ་རེད། དེས་ན་ང་ཚོས་ཀྱང་ཁྱེད་དང་ཁྱེད་ཀྱི་སྤྱི་གཉེར་ཁང་གིས་ང་ཚོའི་རེ་བ་དང་རྣམ་འགྱུར་འདི་ལ་མཐོང་ཆེན་དང་བརྡ་ལན་གསལ་པོ་ཞིག་དུས་ཐོག་ཏུ་གནང་རྒྱུའི་རེ་བ་དང་ཡིད་ཆེས་ཡོད།

བོད་རྒྱལ་ལོ་ ༢༡༤༥ རབ་གནས་ས་ཁྱི་ལོའི་སྤྱི་ཟླ་དྲུག་པའི་ཚེས་བཅོ་བརྒྱད་ཉིན།

ཐའེ་ཝན་རྒྱལ་སྤྱིའི་བོད་བརྒྱུད་ནང་བསྟན་ཞིབ་འཇུག་ཚོགས་པས་སྤྲིངས།

致亚⾺马逊集团公司董事长一封信

我谨代表台湾藏传佛教研究会，

代表驻台全体藏传佛教⼤大德⾼高僧

与佛门弟子向贵公司提出严正的关切！

有关贵公司在网路路上登载及贩卖以藏传佛教的佛像及相关图像做为服饰的图案，其中以尊佛神像印制内裤与胸罩，其刻意将佛像位置于内裤正⾯面下⽅方⋯⋯，这些商品没有艺术性却十足猥亵;！这完全无关乎尺度问题，直接是对宗教信仰的重大诋毁对于贵集团为跨国公司在网路路事业具有领导地位，竟如是轻慢十分错愕我们郑重表示抗议！

有见近日世界各地各方面的抗议与指责中，贵公司仅将其部分款式下架，而其他商品依然如故持续展销，顕然并不了解事态的严峻，没有尊重佛教界的抗议与期望。

此事件在世界各地，已经引起了所有佛教人士的强烈反感，非仅藏传佛教而己！我们希望所有这批商品全部立即下架，停止销售，并应表示对佛教的尊重，公开正式道歉！

于商业的角度而言，任何一件商品的价值，都不值得与有广大群众的宗教信仰有必要对立与故意冲突！

任何一个企业应该是绝对不会与宗教为敌对，这完全不符合商业利利益！

佛教在世界上是三大宗教之⼀，虽然有南北藏传三派，有百种法门，但都是佛教，在世界上有5亿佛教信仰⼈人数，同时没有宗教信仰但是接受佛教的⼈人群在亚洲超过10亿，我不会理理解与这个广大市场人群为敌对会有什么意义！

在社会和谐中，全球有近70％的人有宗教信仰，而宗教自由是基本人权;其真谛就是尊重，尊重别的宗教！

尊重宗教是个人崇高的品德，企业经营理念也是应当重视尊重宗教;！直接知道要慎重考量在商业上的忌讳才是我若是假想贵公司的经营者亦有某种宗教信仰那么就应该会了解当您的信仰的中心思想，不论是教义，或是教宗人物或是神祗，在受到了不恰当的引用或影涉时是会引起相当的心理冲突与不悦⋯⋯

此刻，我们诚絷地希望在宗教的尊重上，我们发出的声音表达的意见能够获得您的重视！

若是看到潮流趋势中，是有许多的创意事件会与传统价值观有着冲突的地方发生，我们充份理解原创的精神并不是刻意在诋毁佛教，但是从结果论的感觉上却是造成了许许多多的佛教人士感到不适！这就是错误！这就必要给予尊重而立即停止任何延续商业活动，这个层次已经不属于保障个人创新的自由范围，宗教的藩蓠无论对错，都不应该是由教外人评论与批判，更更何况是狭此为商业利利益目的，无法接受！

今天，站在佛教的立场，直接表达了我们对这个作品带来的观感，完全不能接受，没有任何必要存在妥协空间！

我们再次呼吁贵公司能接受我们的意见，并且作出积极正面反应;虽然佛陀的教义中是以忍辱为精进的修行功课，但是公道永远存在人心，我们期待的要求并不太为难贵公司，要能如是雨过天晴，端在您的高瞻远瞩，做好对宗教的尊重;贵公司广大的支持者中，当然有许多的佛教人士，对贵公司是有贡献的，更应该获得应有的尊重！

国际藏传佛教研究会

To Whom It May Concern in Amazon:

I, representing the International Tibetan Buddhism Study Institute, and all the venerated persons and Buddhist practitioners, hereby wish to address your company with great inquiry and genuine concern.

Regarding the images pertaining to Tibetan Buddhism relating to attire and sculpture that your company wish to sell online, there is one specific item that the sculpture had underwear and bras printed upon them. This is not artistic but provocative, with offending elements regardless of moral issues. This is a major violation to religious believers, and hereby we protest against your behavior, regarding your leading status of the international internet industry.

Although your company retrieved some of your items off the shelf due to the numerous protests and condemnation, there are still a great number of products that remain on the shelf. Apparently, your company did not understand the importance of out protest and choose not to respect the expectations from Buddhist groups. This incident had raise great abhorrence amongst the Buddhist community around the globe, not just the Tibetan community. Here we would like to see that all of those products off the shelves, for the respect to Buddhism. Also, an open apology would be necessary.

From the perspective of business, every value of a product is not worth risking having conflict or confrontation with the mainstream religion. Making religion your enemy is a mistake when it comes to business, it is not beneficial in any way. Buddhism is one of the three major religions, although there are hundreds of tenets and three major sects, there are still Buddhism. There are five hundred million people that identify themselves as Buddhist practitioner, and a wide total of one billion people who accept Buddhism as a religion in Asia. There is really a trouble for me to comprehend the fact that being on the opposite side of all those population.

In a stable society, 70% of the population would claim themselves religious. Having a religious belief is considered as one of the basic human rights, its essence is showing respect to oneself and other religions. Paying respect to religions is the highest moral standard a person can have, something corporate industries should also keep in mind. To pay respect to a religion, taboos industry-wise should be concerned with extra care. I wonder: if your head of the company have the awareness or a certain religious belief, will he/she get upset if the core teaching of his/her religion were to be defiled in any sort of inappropriate medium. From this standpoint, for the sake of respecting religions, we sincerely hope our voice can have your attention.

It is creative incidents and traditional perspectives that creates trend, and a conflict due to the inadvertently original intention is totally understandable. However, discomforts from a huge population due to the censure of Buddhism is a mistake. Respect should be shown, so as to the cessation of all commercial activities in the future; this is way beyond the notion of personal creativity of products, but an exploit of religion for material gain which is unacceptable. As for now, from a Buddhist perspective, we express our feelings towards this piece of work, it is not open for negotiation.

For the last time we call upon acceptance to your company and hope for a positive return of insights. Although tolerance is an important aspect of practice in Buddhism, but justice shall speak nevertheless. The ends that we wish to meet is not beyond the criteria of standards, it is for the best that everything works out. Please show your respect to religion with an open mind. I am sure that there are a number of successful supporters of your company that identify themselves as Buddhist, they should be paid with full respect due to their contribution of your company.

Respectfully Yours,

International Tibetan Buddhism Study Institute