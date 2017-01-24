Job Vacancy

The Orient Foundation

We are seeking an office administrator cum

Book-keeper for our office in Dehradun.



The successful applicant must have:

1. Experience in office administration and ideally with book-keeping using Tally.

2. Good office computer skills (MS Word and Excel)

3. Good Tibetan, English and Hindi language skills

4. Good personal relationship skills

5. deally a knowledge of Tibetan Buddhist culture

Please send your bio data before February 15th, 2017 by email to:

ad[email protected] or contact ( Lobsang Palden (7060967784).

Interviews for the selected candidates will take place in Dehradun in the second half of February. Salary will depend on the candidate’s experience and qualifications.