Job Vacancy

The Orient Foundation
We are seeking an office administrator cum
Book-keeper for our office in Dehradun.
The successful applicant must have:
1. Experience in office administration and ideally with book-keeping using Tally.
2. Good office computer skills (MS Word and Excel)
3. Good Tibetan, English and Hindi language skills
4. Good personal relationship skills
5. deally a knowledge of Tibetan Buddhist culture
Please send your bio data before February 15th, 2017 by email to:
ad[email protected] or contact (Lobsang Palden (7060967784).
Interviews for the selected candidates will take place in Dehradun in the second half of February. Salary will depend on the candidate’s experience and qualifications.
